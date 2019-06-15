Primecap Management Co. CA Invests $31.06 Million in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 127,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,064,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.29. 1,261,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -369.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $160.08 and a 52 week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 6,200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $1,550,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,810,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $237,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,553,058.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,130 shares of company stock valued at $52,380,948 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.03.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

