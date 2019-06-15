Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.81 Million Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $25,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In related news, CAO Trenton Groves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $320,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $261,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,120. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PS Business Parks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $170.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.44. PS Business Parks Inc has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $171.35.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $107.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/principal-financial-group-inc-has-25-81-million-holdings-in-ps-business-parks-inc-nysepsb.html.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.