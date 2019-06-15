Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 356,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50,043 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 136,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4,813.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 86,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

GXC opened at $90.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/private-advisor-group-llc-has-1-11-million-holdings-in-spdr-sp-china-etf-nysearcagxc.html.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.