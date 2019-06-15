ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $15.28. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 263558 shares trading hands.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $290,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $15.28” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/proshares-ultra-bloomberg-crude-oil-nysearcauco-shares-gap-down-to-15-28.html.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.