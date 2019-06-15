PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PTC by 8,190.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,497,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,455,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,536,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,590,000 after buying an additional 1,064,149 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in PTC by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after buying an additional 366,736 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,172,000 after buying an additional 311,508 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PTC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $206,722.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,488. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/ptc-inc-nasdaqptc-shares-sold-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc.html.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.