Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 718,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,778,000 after buying an additional 84,220 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 145,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.80. 107,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,901. The company has a market capitalization of $876.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.75. Solar Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Research analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 92.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

