Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.49) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.65) EPS.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $1.25.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:AXGT opened at $5.12 on Friday. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $3,354,000.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

