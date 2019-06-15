Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Cut by William Blair

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – William Blair cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for salesforce.com in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. William Blair also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, March 4th. OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.03.

NYSE CRM opened at $150.01 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 103.46, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $7,933,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $7,127,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 32.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 576.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 68,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 58,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 205,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total transaction of $106,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $378,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,524.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,279 shares of company stock valued at $67,663,581. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

