Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Domtar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 128,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Domtar stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 431,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,957. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Domtar had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

UFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. UFS reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

