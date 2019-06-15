Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 59,875.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.86 million, a P/E ratio of 65.71 and a beta of -0.52.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $409,035.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,196,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,884,422.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,456.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,333,990. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/raymond-james-associates-boosts-holdings-in-simulations-plus-inc-nasdaqslp.html.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.