Raymond James & Associates Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) by 105.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,875 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 7.3% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 170.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 5.8% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 43,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 575,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $12.65 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Profile

