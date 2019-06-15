Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.13.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$25.52 on Wednesday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$23.44 and a 1 year high of C$60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.17.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

