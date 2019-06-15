Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,352 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,082% compared to the average daily volume of 199 put options.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $437.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Glenn B. Kaufman bought 1,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 203,336 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,280,635.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 206,336 shares of company stock worth $5,359,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 461.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

