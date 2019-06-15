Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nomura increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Red Rock Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.29.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.27. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.50 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $299,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,586.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,572,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,488,000 after purchasing an additional 629,672 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,919,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after purchasing an additional 573,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,009,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 230,093 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

