Relative Value Partners Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.11. 206,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,081. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/relative-value-partners-group-llc-grows-position-in-vanguard-utilities-etf-nysearcavpu.html.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.