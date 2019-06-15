Relex (RLX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Relex has a total market capitalization of $380,322.00 and approximately $23,005.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Relex has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Relex token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00379199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.57 or 0.02471093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00159993 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,835,073,937 tokens. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

