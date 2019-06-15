Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Up 15.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) was up 15.8% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $121.75 and last traded at $109.91. Approximately 8,792,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 651% from the average daily volume of 1,170,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.31. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 436.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restoration Hardware were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/restoration-hardware-nyserh-stock-price-up-15-8-after-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

About Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.