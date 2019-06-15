Reviewing Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) & Intrusion (NYSE:INTZ)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) and Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arista Networks and Intrusion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 0 7 16 0 2.70 Intrusion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arista Networks presently has a consensus price target of $313.23, suggesting a potential upside of 32.68%. Given Arista Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arista Networks is more favorable than Intrusion.

Volatility and Risk

Arista Networks has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arista Networks and Intrusion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $2.15 billion 8.41 $328.11 million $7.07 33.39 Intrusion $10.28 million 6.59 $2.29 million N/A N/A

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 30.36% 29.36% 20.01% Intrusion 25.78% -89.26% 87.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Arista Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Intrusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Arista Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Intrusion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arista Networks beats Intrusion on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising Internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, airlines, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

