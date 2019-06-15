Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 83.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.87.

CME stock opened at $197.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $158.35 and a 52 week high of $204.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $420,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,017.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total transaction of $1,272,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,942.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $9,385,174 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

