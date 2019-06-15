Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,939,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,567,000 after acquiring an additional 525,859 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,872,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172,670 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,801,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,160,000 after acquiring an additional 78,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,794,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,707,000 after acquiring an additional 384,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,529,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 591,276 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $9,761,966.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 692,317 shares of company stock worth $11,169,262. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

