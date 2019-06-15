Saga (LON:SAGA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Saga (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Saga to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Friday, March 8th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Saga from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Saga in a report on Friday, March 29th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Investec restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 116.40 ($1.52).

Get Saga alerts:

Saga stock opened at GBX 35.80 ($0.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.91. Saga has a 12 month low of GBX 40.62 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85). The firm has a market cap of $401.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.47.

In other Saga news, insider Gareth Williams acquired 11,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £6,488.88 ($8,478.87). Also, insider Gareth J. Hoskin acquired 66,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £40,144.20 ($52,455.51). Insiders purchased 160,684 shares of company stock valued at $9,459,063 over the last quarter.

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.