Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

“We particularly heard about higher end needs such as flexible multi factor, compliance and hybrid deployments. So clearly this is not a dead market, but one where the capabilities of SAIL taper off as a customer size decreases.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.93.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.31 and a beta of 2.17. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $150,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $953,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,598. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,357,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,726,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,396,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after buying an additional 806,093 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,674,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,296,000 after buying an additional 705,830 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

