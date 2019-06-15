Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Holdings Boosted by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $4,934,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 94.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 131,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,143,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 140,184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 79.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 98,142 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 54,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBH. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Sally Beauty to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

NYSE SBH opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $945.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.08 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 110.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 5,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $90,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,732 shares in the company, valued at $323,210.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $351,135 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

