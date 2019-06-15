SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €115.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €116.17 ($135.09).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

ETR SAP opened at €113.54 ($132.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. SAP has a twelve month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a twelve month high of €117.08 ($136.14). The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.60.

SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

