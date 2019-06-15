Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Linde in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Linde’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.10 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Linde to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.14.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $202.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.89. The stock has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Enders bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.16 per share, with a total value of $1,136,256.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,556 shares of company stock valued at $26,887,956. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.