Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Capitalization Achieves $905,538.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $905,538.00 and approximately $6,817.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00372251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.88 or 0.02376820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00158370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00019326 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, COSS and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.