Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Down to $2.83

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $2.83. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 6668827 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,583.95% and a negative net margin of 301.60%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 945.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

