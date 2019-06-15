Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Director Sells $131,829.36 in Stock

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Director Mark E. Tomkins sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $131,829.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $53.70 on Friday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,380,000 after purchasing an additional 409,942 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,513,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,190,000 after buying an additional 3,820,310 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 1,927.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,443,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,503,000 after buying an additional 4,224,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter worth $290,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SERV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

