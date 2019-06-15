Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Seven Generations Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of VII opened at C$6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$83,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,988,421.38.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

