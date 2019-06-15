SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,634 Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 204.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Finally, Lorber David A lifted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Lorber David A now owns 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Desiree G. Rogers bought 23,820 shares of MDC Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $51,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Marie O’donovan bought 17,832 shares of MDC Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $51,891.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 69,484 shares of company stock valued at $181,104. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of MDC Partners stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. MDC Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

