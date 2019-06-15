Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several brokerages have commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 633.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

SHEN traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. 250,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,644. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

