Shore Capital Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Majestic Wine (LON:WINE)

Majestic Wine (LON:WINE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WINE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

LON:WINE opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.70) on Thursday. Majestic Wine has a 1 year low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 495 ($6.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.53 million and a P/E ratio of 36.82.

Majestic Wine Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

