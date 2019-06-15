Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. 282,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous dividend of $0.20. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 131.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,603,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $63,562,000 after purchasing an additional 910,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 24,921.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,833 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 682,096 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 821,513 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,342,000 after purchasing an additional 386,212 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,667,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,523 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,307,000 after purchasing an additional 203,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

