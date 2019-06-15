SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SINA were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in SINA by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,789,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,985,000 after buying an additional 266,059 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SINA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 856,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,768,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SINA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,222,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SINA by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 685,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,755,000 after buying an additional 96,229 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SINA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,606,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SINA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie downgraded SINA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on SINA from $108.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.69.

Shares of SINA opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.42. SINA Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $475.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.57 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SINA Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

