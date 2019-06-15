Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGH. TheStreet downgraded Smart Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Smart Global from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $438.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80. Smart Global has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 61.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Global news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $50,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $351,227 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global in the first quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

