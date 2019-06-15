Soma Reaches Market Capitalization of $501,080.00 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Soma has a total market capitalization of $501,080.00 and $68,204.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Soma has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Soma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00072040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00201380 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008058 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001831 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008691 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00080741 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006046 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,900,534 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soma’s official website is soma.co.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

