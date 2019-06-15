SONM (SNM) Tops One Day Volume of $1.56 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One SONM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, COSS, Liqui and Binance. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. SONM has a market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00387824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.39 or 0.02465449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00162983 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About SONM

SONM’s genesis date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SONM is sonm.io.

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX, Liqui, COSS, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.