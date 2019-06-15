SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is SimpliFi Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

SimpliFi Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 36.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

SPY opened at $289.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $294.95.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

