Spectrum Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $114,185.00 and approximately $778,755.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.01569872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001377 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056886 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,162,715,484 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

