SPINDLE (SPD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $44,880.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $7.50 and $33.94. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $44,880.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.01753701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00070148 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00311161 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010318 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006768 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008320 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,160,236,136 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $5.60, $24.43, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68, $32.15, $18.94, $20.33, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.