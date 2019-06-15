Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.97

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.97 and last traded at $44.93, with a volume of 1425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 501,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 282,497 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,324,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $5,077,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SRC)
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.
