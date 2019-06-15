Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) Stake Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 253.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 40.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 86.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Spotify alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Spotify from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Spotify from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.73.

Spotify stock opened at $144.59 on Friday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $103.29 and a twelve month high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) Stake Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/spotify-nasdaqspot-stake-raised-by-northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co.html.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Recommended Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.