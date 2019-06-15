Stantec (NYSE:STN) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stantec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

STN opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Stantec had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $680.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Stantec by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,416,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,843,000 after buying an additional 2,909,622 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Stantec by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Stantec by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Stantec by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

