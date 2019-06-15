State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $3.27 Million Stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,726 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Macerich were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Macerich by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Macerich by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,408,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,733,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 270,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,446.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea M. Stephen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,631.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,745 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAC opened at $34.53 on Friday. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.76). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

