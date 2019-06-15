State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 37,305 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,453 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Splunk were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of SPLK opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 2.15. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $852,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,356,719.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Connors sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,953 shares of company stock valued at $11,725,445 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

