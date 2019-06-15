State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.97 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Leidos by 150.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $78.84 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

