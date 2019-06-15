Stephen Feinberg Sells 2,035 Shares of pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) Stock

pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) major shareholder Stephen Feinberg sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stephen Feinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Stephen Feinberg sold 72,843 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $3,565,664.85.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Stephen Feinberg sold 139,413 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $6,729,465.51.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Stephen Feinberg sold 280,134 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $14,057,124.12.

On Thursday, May 30th, Stephen Feinberg sold 477,602 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $23,832,339.80.

Shares of PDVW opened at $47.33 on Friday. pdvWireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDVW shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of pdvWireless from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of pdvWireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. pdvWireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDVW. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in pdvWireless in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in pdvWireless by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,885 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in pdvWireless by 426.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,980 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of pdvWireless in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of pdvWireless in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

