Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SSR Mining Call Options (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 31,198 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,987% compared to the average daily volume of 1,495 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.24.

SSRM opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of -0.46. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.38%. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

