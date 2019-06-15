Summit Global Investments Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.18 per share, with a total value of $99,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.70. 1,365,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $77.72 and a 52-week high of $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.21%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

