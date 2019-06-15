SunTrust Banks Comments on HD Supply Holdings Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of HD Supply in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HD Supply’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 44,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,906,247.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in HD Supply by 780.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,302,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after buying an additional 3,814,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HD Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,846,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after buying an additional 3,243,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,789,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,692,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after buying an additional 1,114,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in HD Supply by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,692,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,084,000 after buying an additional 864,941 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

